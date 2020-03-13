REGINA -- Some hockey parents in Regina are disappointed by the sudden end to the minor hockey season due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Hockey Canada sanctioned events in Saskatchewan were officially cancelled on Friday. Both the Saskatchewan Hockey Association and Hockey Regina have cancelled the remainder of the season, even if Hockey Canada reverses its stance in the near future, meaning playoffs and even the Esso cup in Prince Albert are off.

"We made a decision collectively right across the country, because every provincial health organization has dealt with things differently,” Saskatchewan Hockey Association General Manager Kelly McClintock. "You couldn't have a national competition like the Esso cup, that we had planned for PA, because Quebec, a lot of their rinks were being shut down and told you can't play, so you're not getting representatives, so we had to make a decision now as oppose to later.”

All parties agree this was a difficult decision, but the health and safety of players was paramount.

"Hockey Canada higher ups felt that it's the best way to ensure health and safety of our players, coaches, fans, officials, etc.,” Hockey Regina Executive Director Blair Watson said.

On Thursday evening, parents expressed minimal concern with regards to COVID-19 and their children playing organized hockey.

“I think that it's a little ridiculous it's getting blown out of proportion,” one parent told CTV News on Thursday.

“Not yet. I don't think there's too much of it in Saskatchewan yet,” another parent said.

“I think it's important for us as adults to talk to kids that there's a big life lesson here, and life is more important than a game of hockey, it’s up to us as adults to do that,” McClintock said.

Many of the ice rinks in Regina are now available to rent, but potential bookers are being warned to proceed with caution.

“Nothing is stopping a parent from going out and getting an hour of ice and putting together 30 kids on the ice, nothing's stopping them from doing that, there's just no insurance and we don't sanction it whatsoever,” Watson said.