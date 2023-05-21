'Some real conversation': Second annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride brings style to Regina's streets

Motorists in Regina may have been prone to some double takes today when they noticed a group of bikers dressed to the nines.

The riders dressed in their Sunday best were part of the second annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.

This international event originated in Australia and is intended to raise money and awareness in support of prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

“Men’s mental health is sometimes something that is not really talked about,” Andrew Wilcox, one of the event organizers, told CTV News.

“I know that men don’t talk about it right or well enough sometimes it’s just tough to have that conversation. Its just an event that not only helps a great charity, but also gives men an opportunity to sit around, be a little silly and have some real conversation.”

The riders gathered to cruise around Regina on classic and vintage style bikes while dressing as dapper as possible to raise money in support of “Movember.”

“That was started with the guys in Australia. They figured they would get more exposure by dressing dapper and driving around on their old motorcycles and by gosh they were right,” organizer Richard Stevens explained.

The gentlemen ended their ride at the Bar Willow in Wascana Park to visit with friends and family, listen to some live music and talk about the cause.

The organizing team behind this year’s event plan to continue the event annually.

They encourage anyone interested to toss on a bowtie and top hat, and join them for 2024.

Had a great time with the #DGR2023 #GentlemansRide in #yqr, riding dapper with vintage motorcycles to raise funds and awareness for #ProstateCancer and #MentalHealth.



There is still time to donate if you are able to support the cause 🙏https://t.co/DMl0yvVabX pic.twitter.com/TzSYK2Xe0n — Trevor Cunningham (@trevor_c) May 21, 2023

Sun is shining in South Africa 🇿🇦 as rides start to wrap up across 🇪🇺 Europe and Africa. Don't forget to tag and share.



Follow along for more updates on our Instagram Stories.#GentlemansRide #DGR2023 #RideDapper #ForTheRide

🌎 Johannesburg, South Africa

📸 Triumph South Africa pic.twitter.com/mFZKkHDl6b — The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (@gentlemansride) May 21, 2023