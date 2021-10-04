REGINA -- A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.

As of Friday, a variety of businesses in Saskatchewan now require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, forcing owners and staff to make some adjustments.

The proof is required at businesses including indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, event venues, sporting events and more.

A Google Doc titled “SK Businesses Again vPass Directory” contained a list of Saskatchewan businesses that chose not to enforce the policy. Many businesses on the list are not required to enforce the policy, and the document has since been deleted.

The owner of one of the businesses on the list, Tilli-Beans Bakery & Coffee Shop in Wolseley, shared their view in a Facebook post.

“I am standing up and WILL NOT be asking for vaccination proof. We will happily serve you no matter your status, until I cannot anymore. I am just not comfortable taking on such personal information that isn't my right to know,” Tilli-Beans said in a Facebook post.

“If I lose your business because I will not sacrifice myself on the alter (sic) of political right and wrong, please accept my apology and believe that I will miss you.”

According to the post, Tilli-Beans will not enforce the province-wide mask mandate for indoor public spaces.

Tillie Perigny, owner of Tilli-Beans declined an interview with CTV News.

The provincial government said any businesses that do not comply with the new requirement will be breaking the public health order and could face thousands of dollars in fines.

“If a business permits access to their facility without proof of either vaccination or testing, the business would be in violation of the public health order and could be subject to a Summary Offence Ticket,” the Ministry of Health told CTV News in an email.

The tickets amounts to $10,000 for corporations, increasing to and $14,000 with the mandatory inclusion of the victim surcharge.

Some businesses speaking out against the policy are not required to enforce it.

Regina café Roca House is classified as a fast-food restaurant and is therefore not required to ask for proof of vaccination from customers. However, the café took to Facebook Friday to explain why it would not be enforcing the policy.

“We are a family run business, with absolutely no direction from the government. We will NOT be enforcing a vaccine passport system in our coffee shop. You are all welcome. I will not enforce this until I am forced to do so,” Roca House said in a Facebook post.

The owner of Roca House was not available for an interview with CTV News on Monday.

Retail businesses including grocery stores, liquor stores located in retail stores, places of worship, personal services, health care services, professional services, public libraries, hotels or lodging, facilities hosting amateur sporting events, private gatherings at public venues like weddings, funerals or meetings and private gatherings at private residences are all exempt from requiring proof of vaccination.