Some Sask. highways remain closed following overnight blizzard

Several highways in southern and central Saskatchewan remain closed following a blustery night of blizzard conditions.

As of Tuesday morning, closures includes parts of Highway 1. Numerous highways were closed in the parkland region.Check the Highway Hotline for updated road conditions.

Blizzard warnings remain in the southeast corner of the province, including the areas of Estevan, Weyburn, Carlyle and Oxbow.

Monitor Environment Canada for updated watches and warnings.

Visibility was at near-zero in some areas as a blizzard rolled through Regina on Jan. 31, 2022.

Good morning! Blizzard warnings have lifted but many highways are still closed. If you don't need to travel today, please stay home. If you do need to hit the roads, please give yourself plenty of time, pack your patience & keep an eye on @SKGovHwyHotline for highway conditions https://t.co/lrhp2NVlTt — Regina Police (@reginapolice) February 1, 2022

