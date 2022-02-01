Some Sask. highways remain closed following overnight blizzard
Several highways in southern and central Saskatchewan remain closed following a blustery night of blizzard conditions.
As of Tuesday morning, closures includes parts of Highway 1. Numerous highways were closed in the parkland region.Check the Highway Hotline for updated road conditions.
Blizzard warnings remain in the southeast corner of the province, including the areas of Estevan, Weyburn, Carlyle and Oxbow.
Monitor Environment Canada for updated watches and warnings.
Visibility was at near-zero in some areas as a blizzard rolled through Regina on Jan. 31, 2022.
More details to come…