REGINA -- The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says 18 per cent of small businesses in Saskatchewan are struggling to find the staff needed to operate.

In Saskatchewan, 43 per cent of small businesses report normal staffing levels.

The CFIB says fifty five per cent of Saskatchewan businesses with staffing issues say their employees would prefer to stay on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

Nearly half of these Saskatchewan businesses say their employees are concerned for the physical health of themselves and their families with 46 per cent, 27 per cent are dealing with childcare obligations, 14 per cent do not think there are enough working hours available, 18 per cent would prefer to stay on the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) and five per cent are concerned about taking public transportation.

The CFIB is trying to convince the federal government to make adjustments to the CERB program.

“CERB was created as emergency support for workers who had lost their job due to the pandemic, not to fund a summer break. This is why it is critical that all parties support the government’s proposed change to end CERB benefits when an employer asks a worker to return to work,” said CFIB president Dan Kelly.

The CFIB is encouraging the government to discontinue CERB when a person is offered a job.