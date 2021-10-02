REGINA -- Two days after Canada’s first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, elders from Cote First Nation met with representatives from the Catholic Archdiocese of Regina and United Church of Canada to discuss reconciliation.

The council of eight elders is looking to bring Indigenous languages, hoping to create a coalition of elders and a culture and language institute.

“It’s the elders working with the youth, so we want to give our youth a good solid background. Something they can take into the future,” Wanda Cote, Cote First Nation elder, said.

Cote said the goal is to teach Indigenous youth about the culture that was lost in residential schools and the languages that weren’t passed down.

“As elders, we are linguists And we can develop a curriculum where we can teach the language,” said Cote First Nation elder Madeleine Whitehawk.

On Saturday, the group met with the Archdiocese of Regina and United Church of Canada to discuss the idea and request some funding to help with the project.

“All five languages in Saskatchewan, they are gone.” Whitehawk said. “There is only about 10 per cent of people who speak it and we need millions of dollars to bring the language back.”

Whitehawk said she is disappointed the Archdiocese didn’t commit to giving the council the $1 million they asked for, but added it did commit to a start up fund that can be used for office equipment and an office space.

The council did not say how much was in the start up fund but said it will be given to them within the next two weeks.

Archbishop Donald Bolen declined an interview request from CTV News.

The Archdiocese posted a statement from the Catholic Bishops of Canada on Sept. 24 that said it is “pledging to undertake fundraising in each region of the country to support initiatives discerned locally with Indigenous partners”

The United Church of Canada said it also operated residential schools in Saskatchewan and wants to be involved in this kind of reconciliation effort.

It promised the council some money from its National Healing Fund.

“We will be talking about how to access that, as well as possibly other funds that are related to bringing the children home as that’s appropriate,” Julie Graham, with the United Church of Canada, said. “We need to talk about it from a Saskatchewan point of view as well as a national one.”

Cote said the council has had four other meeting with the churches adding efforts to bring back Indigenous languages is slow moving.

She said some progress is being made.

“Each meeting we come out with something new. Something to work towards,” Cote said.

The council plans to meet with the church organizations again in a few weeks and every few weeks after that.