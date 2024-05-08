Son of former feared WHL enforcer drafted by Regina Pats
The son of one of the most feared enforcers in the Western Hockey League in the late 1990s is a member of the Regina Pats.
With the first selection in Wednesday’s U.S. Priority Draft the Pats selected Braden Hordichuk – the son of Kamsack, Sask. product Darcy Hordichuk.
The elder Hordichuk racked up 515 penalty minutes with the Saskatoon Blades in the 1998-99 and 1999-00 seasons before going on to play 542 NHL games with the Atlanta Thrashers (Winnipeg Jets), Phoenix Coyotes (Utah), Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.
Braden Hordichuk tallied 32 points in 37 games last season with the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA team.
“We're very excited to select Braden with the first overall pick of the U.S. Priority Selection," Pats general manager Alan Millar said in a release. "We really like Braden as both a player and a young man. He plays the game the right way and understands the competitiveness, how hard you need to play to be successful and play at this level.
With the 25th overall pick, the Pats selected Camden Zaporzan, who recorded 50 points in 57 games with Shattuck St, Mary’s 14U AAA team.
The 2024 WHL Prospects Draft (formerly Bantam draft) will be held Thursday. The Regina Pats will not have a first round selection, their first pick will come in the second round 25th overall. The Pats will also have the 48th overall pick and 52nd overall pick in the third round of the draft.
Players with a 2009 birthday are eligible to be drafted . The Everett Silvertips have the first overall pick.
