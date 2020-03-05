REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe would not say he is committed to a fall election Thursday in the Legislature.

“There will be an election this calendar year,” Moe said

On Wednesday, Moe said the election would happen “very, very soon”.

When asked about the comment on Thursday Moe said “that would be sooner than soon, but not as soon as very, very, very soon.”

When repeatedly asked if he’s able to commit to the set election date, Moe avoided a direct answer.

“The premier does reserve the right to call an election at any time, and we will have one this year.”