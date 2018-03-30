

Jessica Smith , CTV Regina





More than 400 people made their way through the doors at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission to take part their annual Easter Dinner meal; a traditional meal that almost didn't happen this year due to low food donation numbers.

"We did pick it up at the end so that was awesome. We got all of our hams donated, and our potatoes. We had a few great groups that really pitched in and brought pretty large donations which was awesome,” said Deana Struble, the Marketing Manager with Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

It’s an opportunity to give back, and that keeps longtime volunteer Adam Stout coming back, spending his holiday time with his community.

"I think it's very rewarding. I think that when you do it you'll come out of it feeling fulfilled and blessed at the end of the day,” Stout said.

“It's just another example of how people care about people who are struggling and having a hard time, so it's about giving back to the community," Mayor Michael Fougere said.