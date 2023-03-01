Sourdough Waffles

This recipe is such a delicious way to enjoy discarded sourdough starter. These waffles have a slightly sour taste, are crispy on the outside and slightly chewy yet light on the inside.

Makes about 6 large round waffles

2 eggs

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla

¼ cup melted butter

1 cup milk

2 cups sourdough discard

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs and the brown sugar with the whisk attachment on high speed for 5 minutes, until it has increased on volume, become light in colour and is thick. Reduce speed to low and add the vanilla.

In a measuring cup, combine the melted butter with the milk, and add to the egg mixture along with the sourdough discard. Mix on low speed until combined.

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add all at once to the egg-milk batter and mix on low speed until just combined. There should be small lumps in the batter.

Remove the whisk, give the batter and couple of stirs with a spatula and then let the batter stand for at least 5 minutes, ideally 30-60 minutes.

Preheat waffle iron, coat with non-stick cooking spray and cook the waffle batter according to manufacturer instructions. Serve immediately with maple syrup, fruit and whipped cream.