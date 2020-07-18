REGINA -- Rising transmission of COVID-19 in the south west and west central regions of Saskatchewan helped fuel an increase of over 120 cases in the province over the past week.

With six additional cases on Saturday, the province added 124 confirmed cases between July 12 and 18.

The central and south regions led the province, adding 51 and 49 cases respectively in that time frame.

Active cases also jumped up by 88, from 40 to 128.

As of Friday, Saskatchewan had the third highest active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, among Canadian provinces.

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority sent out several alerts over the past week, notifying the public of potential exposures throughout the province.

JULY 13

The province reported a spike over the weekend, with 56 new COVID-19 cases from July 11-13.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced it would be resuming case information updates on weekends and statutory holidays, after the weekend increase.

JULY 14

Five Saskatchewan flights were confirmed to have COVID-19 cases on board.

The Government of Saskatchewan said three flights were headed to or from Saskatoon, while the other two flights flew to Regina.

It was also announced that multiple Swift Current businesses were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

Signs are seen in the front window of Great West Auto Electric (Bumper to Bumper) in Swift Current. It is one of the businesses affected by COVID-19 cases in the area. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said people who tested positive for the virus visited multiple businesses in the area between June 29 and July 9.

JULY 15

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the south west and west central regions of the province.

A total of 14 rural municipalities were affected by the alert. The SHA said it identified additional positive COVID-19 cases in the area through aggressive contact tracing.

JULY 16

Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the largest single-day rise in cases since the pandemic began in March.

Out of the 42 new cases, 31 were in the south region and six were in the central region.

The Government of Saskatchewan implemented a number of measures to mitigate the surge in cases in the south west and west central regions.

These new guidelines included restricting visits for Cypress Regional Hospital, along with long-term care facilities in higher-risk areas.

JULY 17

Multiple Businesses in Saskatoon and Regina were confirmed to have been visited by people who tested positive for the virus.

In Saskatoon, Motion Fitness in Brighton alerted members that a person had checked into the location four times while ill. Later on Friday, the SHA announced an employee at Midtown Plaza had worked three shifts while likely infectious.

An employee at Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza worked three shifts from July 10-12, while likely infectious from COVID-19. (Francois Biber/CTV News)

In Regina, the Costco and the South Albert Street KFC were also reported to have come in contact with the virus.

Passengers on two more Saskatchewan bound flights were also confirmed to have the virus. The flights both originated in Toronto and flew to Regina and Saskatoon.

TESTING, SELF-MONITORING

Anyone who travelled on any of these flights, or visited affected businesses are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Testing is now available to anyone who wants it. Call HealthLine 811 to get referred for a test.

