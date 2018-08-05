South-west Sask. showing favourable conditions for tornado
A tornado touches down near Foam Lake on July 21, 2017 (Twitter: Sherrey Hykaway)
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 6:50PM CST
According to Environment Canada, conditions in the south-west portion of the province are favourable for developing funnel clouds.
It’s not likely that these conditions produce a tornado near the ground, however conditions could intensify and produce a weak funnel cloud.
If conditions worsen, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.