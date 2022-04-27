Southeast Sask. at risk of flooding: Water Security Agency

After two late winter snowfalls hit the southeast area of Saskatchewan, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising residents of the potential for overland flooding.

According to a release from the Government of Saskatchewan, warmer temperatures and rainfall over the next two weeks may cause a rapid melt of the snowfall which can cause flooding in the area.

WSA advises people to stay back and off of waterways with fast moving water and not to cross water by foot or vehicle. WSA also recommends personal items be moved to higher ground where possible to protect personal property.

The area of concern goes from Highway 1 south to the United States border and from Highway 47 east to the Manitoba border.

WSA operates control structures in the area which would be used to help reduce flows on the Souris River and divert water into major reservoirs which have additional storage capacity.

WSA's Emergency Flood Damage Reduction Program (EFDRP) is available to help communities and residents respond to flood related issues.