Areas in southern Saskatchewan can expect about 10 centimeters of snow today, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a snowfall warning, advising people of heavy, blowing snow and periods of low visibility.

“This band of heavy snow will push out of the province and into Manitoba tonight,” Environment Canada states.

“A second push of extreme winter weather is expected for parts of southern Saskatchewan beginning late Sunday and persisting through Monday.”

Environment Canada issued a blowing snow advisory for Lloydminster and the Battlefords area, with expected wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/h.

Environment Canada says the following areas could get 20 to 40 centimeters of snow by the weekend: