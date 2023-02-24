Southwest Sask. community to get funding to deal with impacts of petroleum

The Town of Shaunavon, Sask. will be receiving $36,800 in funding to deal with the impacts of petroleum hydrocarbon at an abandoned property.

Contamination was discovered at an abandoned property the town acquired in tax arrears, according to a news release from the province.

Town of Shaunavon Mayor Kyle Bennet said when the building was declared a public safety hazard, the town cleaned up the site as soon as possible.

“During the site clean-up, a contractor detected the presence of potential soil contamination by noticing a strong petroleum scent. Soil samples were collected and sent off for analysis. Our fear became reality when the samples showed hydrocarbon contamination,” he said in the release.

Health minister Dana Skoropad said contaminated sites can pose a risk to the environment and people.

"It's great news that we can assist Shaunavon cleaning up this piece of land and help them recover some of the costs they've faced since acquiring the property," he said in the release.

This is the first successful applicant for funding through the Impacted Sites Fund, which was created to clean up contaminated sites, according to the ministry of environment.