Speaker of the Saskatchewan Legislature and MLA for Saskatoon-Eastview Corey Tochor is stepping down as Speaker. His resignation comes into effect immediately but Tocher says he will continue to represent his constituents as MLA.

The MLA said he has received information about a possible opening in the Saskatoon area in federal politics, but did not indicate what the nature of that position was.

“I have made this decision to step down as speaker so that I can fully consider another partisan opportunity that has presented itself.” Tochor said. “As speaker during session you have to stay impartial, and if I was going to consider making a decision to enter federal politics I needed to do that without having this hat on.”

Tochor says he has not made a decision to move to federal politics yet, but says he will discuss it with his family over the weekend.

“It has been my greatest honour to be the speaker, it is a job that I have loved more than I ever thought I would love,” Tochor said Friday.

As the second youngest speaker in the history of the province, Tochor was the 25th person to hold the position.