Regina City Council is holding a special meeting regarding the proposed zoning bylaw.

The bylaw has raised concern from fitness centres in the Warehouse District and industrial area, as the change could force them out of the areas.

The city has suggested making recreational facilities a discretionary use in industrial zones, and says the amendment would allow future gyms to develop in the areas on a case by case basis.

Over 150 written submission have been filed for the special meeting, and the gallery is full.

CTV Regina’s Cole Davenport is at the meeting.