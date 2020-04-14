REGINA -- Regina City Council will hold a special meeting on April 15, to discuss financial relief at the city level during COVID-19 pandemic.

The City will propose adjustments to operating programs and services in order to offset costs created by the pandemic. Among changes to be suggested, deferring up to $7.2 million in capital programs and projects.

Administration will also be asked to implement expense reduction and redistribution up to $7.4 million.

During Tuesday's COVID-19 update, Mayor Michael Fougere said raising taxes is not on the table.

"Now is not the time to raise taxes," Fougere said.

He mentioned the idea of cutting back on funding for Residential Road Renewal Projects.

Currently, transit is free, recreation facilities are closed, property tax is being deferred and parking is only being enforced if it's a safety concern.

Fougere says if these procedures continue the city could lose $7.7 million by the end of April, and $20.7 million by the end of September.

Council will now look at different measures to try and save the city money.

Fougere says the city has asked the province for a grant but does not support the idea of a loan.

Support for Evraz Place

Evraz Place is seeking support from city council to access existing credit to support day to day operations.

“We have accounted for modest operational costs, developed plans to manage staffing costs carefully, accounted for refunds on the cancellation of events, and taken advantage of Federal, Provincial, and Municipal relief programs,” CEO of REAL and Evraz Place Tim Reid said in a submission to council. “Based on these plans and models, current, short term cash flow projections indicate REAL is fast approaching the current operating line to be maxed at $3M by the week of April 26, 2020.”

In his submission, Reid says officials have been meeting with City Administration weekly to discuss cash flow and it’s model for the remainder of the year.

“REAL’s current credit facilities include an operating line and term loans for capital purchases that total $13M, which have been guaranteed by the City. Existing credit facilities provide REAL access to $3M in an operating line, $9M in capital term loans, and $1M for an exchange swap facility and corporate credit card limit,” Reid said.

Council will provide a decision on the requested amendment to Bylaw #2015-25 that would provide REAL with access to remaining credit and $13 million.