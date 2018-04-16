Special weather statement issued for central, southern Sask.
Special weather statement in effect for Monday April 16, 2018
CTV Regina
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 5:33PM CST
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central and southern Saskatchewan, with snow and freezing rain on the way.
The weather agency says the area, including Regina and Saskatoon, could see freezing rain on Monday night. On Tuesday, five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected.
The snow should taper off on Tuesday night.