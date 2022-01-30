Special weather statement released for Regina, most of southern Sask.

Environment Canada released a special weather statement early Sunday morning, warning of another ‘Alberta clipper’ moving into the province.

A mix of winter weather is expected for most of southern Sask. starting Monday morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting that the system will travel across the northern grain belt, bringing snow southwards toward the Trans Canada Highway.

As the clipper moves east it will bring northwesterly winds with it, ranging from 40km/h to 90km/h.

These winds, combined with the approximately five to 15 cm of snow that several areas across the province are due to receive, will cause widespread visibility problems across the Trans Canada and Yellowhead highways.

There will also be a risk of freezing rain in the southeast region of the province near Estevan and Carlyle.

A surge of arctic air is expected to move in after the clipper crosses the province. The surge will drive nightly low temperatures to the minus 20’s for the most of the week.

Temperatures are expected to rebound back to seasonal by the end of the week according to Environment Canada’s statement.