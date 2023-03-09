Special weather statements issued for southern Sask. with 10-20 centimetres of snow possible

Special weather statements have been issued across southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.

According to Environment Canada as much as 10-20 centimetres (cm) of snow is possible in some areas.

Regina, Moose Jaw and Swift Current are all included in the advisory but Environment Canada said that as of Thursday morning, the system may track further south which would mean a decrease in the expected amount of snowfall for the prairies.

“Confidence with this system at this time is low to moderate due to the variability of the system's track. It is possible that over the next 24 hours the track of the low may shift further south, limiting the snowfall amounts and blowing snow potential,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Moderate southeasterly winds will develop ahead of the low, which Environment Canada said will produce areas of blowing snow Friday evening across southern Sask. which could impact travel conditions.

The current forecast says winds could gust up to 70 kilometres per hour in Regina late in the day Friday.

The system is expected to move into Manitoba later on Saturday.