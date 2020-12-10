REGINA -- Nearly three dozen Regina bus shelters have been smashed in the past 10 days, according to Regina Police.

In a release, police said there have been 29 incidents of smashed glass in transit bus shelters.

The Regina Police Service said it is investigating, but has not identified any suspects.

The following dates and locations were affected:

NOVEMBER 30

3100 East Quance Street

1600 Broadway Avenue

1400 College Avenue

1300 College Avenue

600 East College Avenue

4400 Diefenbaker Drive

1200 College Avenue

2200 East Quance Street

99 Cambridge Avenue

DECEMBER 1

900 Broadway Avenue

2300 E. Assiniboine Avenue

2200 East Quance Street

DECEMBER 4

5300 Diefenbaker Drive

5300 Diefenbaker Drive

DECEMBER 6

3737 Wascana Parkway

2100 College Avenue

1000 McIntosh Street

1600 Albert Street

2000 College Avenue

400 Rink Avenue

1000 Pasqua Street

1300 Albert Street

1341 Broadway Avenue

1000 Broadway Avenue

DECEMBER 7

2000 Winnipeg Street

3700 Chuka Boulevard

DECEMBER 8

2500 Assinibione Ave E

2900 Chuka Boulevard

Anyone who has information about these incidents is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).