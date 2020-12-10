Advertisement
Spree of mischief leaves 29 Regina bus shelters smashed
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 12:10PM CST Last Updated Thursday, December 10, 2020 12:12PM CST
29 bus shelters in Regina were smashed in the past 10 days. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
REGINA -- Nearly three dozen Regina bus shelters have been smashed in the past 10 days, according to Regina Police.
In a release, police said there have been 29 incidents of smashed glass in transit bus shelters.
The Regina Police Service said it is investigating, but has not identified any suspects.
The following dates and locations were affected:
NOVEMBER 30
- 3100 East Quance Street
- 1600 Broadway Avenue
- 1400 College Avenue
- 1300 College Avenue
- 600 East College Avenue
- 4400 Diefenbaker Drive
- 1200 College Avenue
- 2200 East Quance Street
- 2200 East Quance Street
- 99 Cambridge Avenue
DECEMBER 1
- 900 Broadway Avenue
- 2300 E. Assiniboine Avenue
- 2200 East Quance Street
DECEMBER 4
- 5300 Diefenbaker Drive
- 5300 Diefenbaker Drive
DECEMBER 6
- 3737 Wascana Parkway
- 2100 College Avenue
- 1000 McIntosh Street
- 1600 Albert Street
- 2000 College Avenue
- 400 Rink Avenue
- 1000 Pasqua Street
- 1300 Albert Street
- 1341 Broadway Avenue
- 1000 Broadway Avenue
DECEMBER 7
- 2000 Winnipeg Street
- 3700 Chuka Boulevard
DECEMBER 8
- 2500 Assinibione Ave E
- 2900 Chuka Boulevard
Anyone who has information about these incidents is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).