REGINA -- Industries that are dependent on weather are feeling the effects of mild, spring-like temperatures throughout southern Saskatchewan.

Todd Lewis, the president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, said the longer days and warmer weather is welcomed by farmers.

“Everybody starts thinking about getting their equipment out and tractors running and everything else,” Lewis said. “But at the same time, it makes it difficult to move grain. Yards and so on get pretty sloppy.”

Lewis said while the northern portion of Saskatchewan has seen good precipitation over the past year, areas south of Regina have been exceptionally dry. This winter, there wasn’t enough snow accumulation in those regions to benefit from the spring melt.

“We lose moisture every day when it’s melting like it is. The freeze-thaw cycle dries out the top of the ground, but it’s not unusual,” Lewis said. “We just really need a big snow event, or an inch or two of rain would sure make a difference in April.”

Although regular snow is melting quickly in most places, the man-made snow at Mission Ridge Winter Park is sticking around.

“It’s about as good as we can ask for right now, they’re some pretty fantastic spring skiing conditions,” Anders Svenson, business manager of Mission Ridge Winter Park, said. “We’ve got a solid base so the people that are out here are having a blast.”

Svenson said the hills will be open until at least the end of March and they are considering staying open for longer if the demand is high enough. He said anyone interested in spending some time outdoors at the park as should familiarize themselves with their COVID-19 protocols, which include all bookings being done online.

For many restaurants, the milder temperatures mean patios can open again which expands seating capacity.

“In the true Saskatchewan way, we’re just going to go with the flow. It’s warm enough right now so let’s get outside and enjoy the sunshine,” Vanessa Owen, the brewery manager at Rebellion Brewing said.

As the winter melt continues, the City of Regina is offering some tips to residents to prevent home flooding.

Outside of the home, the city said snow should be cleared at least six feet away from the foundation, all downspouts and sump pump hoses should be extended at least six feet away from the foundation and debris and snow should be cleared from window wells.

Inside of the home, the city said sump pumps and backflow prevention valves should be tested to ensure they are working properly, items blocking the water drainage pathway to the floor drain should be cleared and any items including valuables, hazardous materials or electronics should either be stored in watertight containers or raised off of the basement floor.

The city is also reminding residents that everyone, including pets and children, should stay off of bodies of water as the ice is thinning quickly.