    Spring is here and so is a new season for Regina's Milky Way Ice Cream

    Milky Way is officially open for the season.
    Spring officially arrives in Regina on Tuesday at 9:06 p.m. and one of the telltale signs of the new season in Regina is always opening day for Milky Way Ice Cream.

    The famous ice cream shop officially opened for the 2024 season on Tuesday morning at 11:00.

    The expected daytime high in Regina Tuesday was -3 C, however, that didn’t stop patrons from lining up waiting to get their first order of the year.

    The flavour of the day was Grape, Milky Way said on X.

    Oct. 9 2023 marked the final day of the 2023 season.

