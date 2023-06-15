Spring seeding virtually complete at 99%, Sask. crop report says

Seeding is virtually complete across Saskatchewan with 99 per cent of the 2023 crop now in the ground, according to the province’s latest crop report.

“Overall, seeding went very well provincially despite the delay from a late spring storm, heavy rains and cool weather. Producers were able to get all their fields seeded without major issues or delays,” a release from the province said.

Across Saskatchewan, the province says that 85 per cent of the fall cereals, 83 per cent of the pulses and 76 per cent of spring cereals and oilseeds are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

“This is very promising as in previous years we have seen quickened crop development due to pressure from extremely dry conditions,” the release said.

Crop conditions across the province are currently fair to excellent.

The majority of crop damage this week was from drought stress in localized areas or fields such as lighter soils or hill tops. Other reported damage was due to flooding, insects (flea beetles, grasshoppers and cutworms), gophers, hail and wind, the province said.

A complete version of the crop report for June 6-12 can be read here.