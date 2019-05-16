

Thursday is the final day of the spring session.

During the last sitting, the government passed changes to the Saskatchewan Employment Act, expanded parental leave, and added a week to maternity leave.

Clare's Law was also passed which allows people to find out if their partner has a violent past.

Last week, the government introduced five days of paid leave for survivors of interpersonal and sexual violence.

“The work our government is doing to keep Saskatchewan issues front and centre, both here at home and in Ottawa, will not stop over the coming months,” Premier Scott Moe said. “We will always advocate for our industries that provide the means to keep Saskatchewan strong and continue our opposition to the Trudeau Carbon Tax, including fighting the carbon tax in the Supreme Court of Canada.”

The provincial opposition said it held the province accountable for the ways the budget was off-balance for the people of Saskatchewan.

“This session has been about putting people first, whether it was our successful stand with students and teachers to save Cornwall Alternative School, or getting Nicole Sarauer’s bill passed to provide paid leave for victims of domestic and sexual violence,” said NDP Leader Ryan Meili.