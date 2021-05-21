REGINA -- A spring storm made up of freezing rain and strong winds pushed through Saskatchewan on Thursday night, causing damage in communities around province and knocking power out for many.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, SaskPower said about 25,000 to 26,000 customers were still without electricity.

“The majority of the damage that we found is from the Yorkton, Melville, Canora areas. That said, there's about a 200 kilometre stretch from pretty much the eastern edge of Regina all the way east to about Canora, Carlyle, that kind of north south line there,” said Scott McGregor, spokesperson for SaskPower.

McGregor said SaskPower does not have any estimate of when most customers will get their lights back on. He it’s hard to predict which branches will break and hit power lines, so crews are busy assessing damage and clearing dangerous branches.

“We could fix one and then five minutes later another one comes down. It’s just kind of the nature of the beast,” said McGregor.

McGregor said any residents that come across a downed power line should stay back at least 10 metres, and contact SaskPower.

In Vibank, freezing rain caused many trees to break. Vibank resident and CTV video journalist Ashley Scarfe says the siding of her deck was broken off by a falling tree branch.

A fallen tree in CTV Regina video journalist Ashley Scarfe's backyard in Vibank (Ashley Scarfe/CTV Regina)

“This was a surprise that’s for sure,” said Scarfe. “Once I was awake that’s all you could hear.”

Scarfe said her husband heard a crash in the backyard around 1 a.m. and noticed the deck had been hit by a tree branch. She isn’t sure if her house suffered any damage, but knows there is a lot to cleanup.

“The one railing has been damaged, but one of our trees also fell on our neighbours play structure, so we’re dealing with that as well,” said Scarfe.

A lot of damage was also seen in the Parkland region, as tree branches scattered the roads in Melville.

“For me I’ve never actually seen an ice storm like this that I remember, but I do see them a lot out east in Ontario, Quebec, they get a lot of that kind of storm,” said Ryan Crouse, a Yorkton storm hunter.

Ice-covered trees in Yorkton (Supplied: Ryan Crouse)

Crouse said he was without power for more than eight hours in the Yorkton area, but it came back on early Friday afternoon.