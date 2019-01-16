

CTV Regina





St. Peter’s Church plans to be open for regular weekend mass as it cleans up vandalism from a break-in earlier this week.

Eric Gurash with the Archdiocese of Regina said someone broke in through a window sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

“When staff arrived, there was broken glass, papers and books, essentially anything in the pews that wasn’t nailed down was strewn all over the area,” Gurash said.

Some religious images and paintings were knocked over, the church said, but most items weren’t damaged beyond repair.

“We’re very grateful for that,” Gurash said.

The church doesn’t have a specific dollar value for cleanup and damage yet, but it will be covered by insurance.

Volunteers flocked to the church after the break-in to help with cleanup, including students from a nearby school.

“In spite of the sinking heart and anxiety that comes around any kind of break-in like this, whether it’s your home property or you spiritual home, it always seems to bring people together in a very inspiring way,” Gurash said.

The break-in has been reported to police.