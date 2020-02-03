Stabbing leads to attempted murder charge, police say
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 11:03AM CST
(File photo)
REGINA -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Saturday afternoon in Regina.
Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Retallack Street around 1:20 p.m. A man inside the home was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.
Witnesses told officers the victim has been stabbed. A suspect was located nearby. Police say he originally gave them a false name, but officers were able to confirm his identity and he was taken into custody.
Vernon Joseph Pelletier, 26, is charged with attempted murder and obstructing a peace officer. He appeared in court on Monday morning.