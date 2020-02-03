REGINA -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Saturday afternoon in Regina.

Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Retallack Street around 1:20 p.m. A man inside the home was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Witnesses told officers the victim has been stabbed. A suspect was located nearby. Police say he originally gave them a false name, but officers were able to confirm his identity and he was taken into custody.

Vernon Joseph Pelletier, 26, is charged with attempted murder and obstructing a peace officer. He appeared in court on Monday morning.