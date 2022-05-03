Stabbing, robbery in Regina under investigation: police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after a person was allegedly stabbed and robbed on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a Regina hospital around 7:20 p.m. after a man came in with stab wounds saying he’d been robbed, according to a release from RPS.

Through investigation, police found the 58-year-old man had gone to an off-sale establishment in the area of King Street and 5th Avenue where three men on bikes demanded his purchase once outside.

A fight broke out and the man was stabbed in the arm and leg.

The suspects took the man’s belongings and fled the scene, police said.

Officers were not able to find the suspects after searching the area but say one was wearing a camouflage jacket and the others were dressed in dark clothes with their faces covered. Police also say one of the bikes was red and one was black.

Police are asking the public to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they have any information to help with the ongoing investigation.