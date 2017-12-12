

Despite a belt-tightening provincial budget, the Saskatchewan economy is stabilizing and entrepreneurs are taking notice.

That economy has attracted an Alberta businessman to bring his business into Saskatchewan. By the New Year, Minhas Sask Ventures, Inc. plans to open the largest distillery and winery in the province right here in Regina.

“I can’t think of any other place that could have more variety and a better quality product – at a better price, I might add,” said Moni Minhas.

The multi-million dollar facility is set to open early in the New Year. The company plans to hire about 20 local employees and use strictly Saskatchewan-grown products. Minhas said he is feeling confident about breaking into the Saskatchewan business market.

“Confident enough that I’m putting many millions of my hard-earned dollars into a project in Saskatchewan,” he said.

It’s not just the only liquor industry interested in Regina. According to Economic Development Regina, the city has seen a record-number of small and self-employed businesses popping up.

“They know they have the inputs, the labour, and they know they have the visitors, which speaks to the business case to invest in our community,” said David Froh, vice president of Economic Development Regina.

The agency commissioned a study asking executive leaders of small, medium and large industries how they feel about the city’s business economy. The study found 42.5 per cent are optimistic the economy will perform better in the next year, 84.2 per cent expect to keep a consistent number of staff or hire more, 36.8 per cent reported an increase in revenue compared to last year and 55.6 per cent expect business profitability to increase in the next 12 months.

“What we’re seeing in 2017 into 2018 is businesses really taking control. Not waiting for any level of government, but investing into our future,” Froh said.

Regina businesses didn’t make it through 2017 unscathed. Higher inputs, a challenging provincial budget and lower demands for potash and oil all affected the bottom lines of a number of Regina businesses. But entrepreneurs are still confident that Regina is a good place for their businesses to call home.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Ashley Field