REGINA -- A staff member at MacNeill School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Regina Public Schools.

The school board said on Wednesday that the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed it of the case on Tuesday.

The school division contacted all families with students in the affected classroom and letters have been sent out to all MacNeill School families, it said.

The school will remain open, but students from the affected classroom will be self-isolating until Nov. 14. They will be learning remotely.

This is the second case reported at the school.

The school reported one case on Nov. 1.

If there are any additional close contacts at the school, they will be contacted directly by public health.

If any staff, student or school family members show any symptoms, they have been requested to stay home and contact HealthLine 811.