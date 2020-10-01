REGINA -- The William Booth Special Care Home in Regina has had a staff member test positive for COVID-19.

According to the Salvation Army, which operates the facility, Public Health has deemed the situation a "sentinel event/suspect outbreak."

"The William Booth Special Care Home has a pandemic plan in place that includes processes to ensure safety for both residents and staff," The Salvation Army said in a statement to CTV News.

"William Booth Special Care Home is committed to providing a safe care environment for both the residents we serve and the staff caring for them. We will continue to work with Public Health and SHA to ensure this is achieved."

The Salvation Army couldn’t confirm if any other staff members or residents are self-isolating as a result of the positive case.