

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Students at Michael A. Riffel School watched Wednesday morning as their teacher Murray Wright was extricated from a crashed car by first responders.

However, it wasn’t an emergency. It was a demonstration taking place on the front lawn of the school.

EMS, fire and police all participated in the demonstration that was meant to mimic a real emergency situation.

“It’s very important that we can get out in the community. Especially with these young people that are getting their license and the challenge of them being hooked on phones. So distracted driving messages are very important,” said Captain Lindsay Tolley with Regina Fire and Protective Services.

The demonstration was a part of the school’s Emergency Services class. In the class, students learn the basics of being a first responder. Murray Wright teaches the class, and he took it upon himself to start it up after completing his own paramedic and fire fighter training.

“Just listening to some of the students talk about what they see on TV, I said ‘You know what? There’s more to it than that. There’s more of these men and women that do this job day in and day out, and I’m going to put together a course,’” said Wright.

Amanda Mcinnes is a student in the Emergency Services class, and she is leaving it with a new found appreciation for first responders.

“I think it brings awareness to us, because most people our age don’t understand how important these jobs are and how they really help the community out,” said Mcinnes.

The students at Riffel saw firsthand what first responders go through every day. For the Emergency Services students, they saw what they could be dealing with if they decide to pursue a career as a first responder.