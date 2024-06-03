REGINA
Regina

    • Stanley Cup Final moves Riders' season opener

    Share

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders first game of the 2024 CFL season will start earlier than originally scheduled.

    In a news release, the team says its first game of the regular season on Saturday (June 8) in Edmonton against the Elks will now start at 2 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

    “The shift allows fans to attend or watch the Elks season-opener, as well as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals,” the release said.

    The Edmonton Oilers will travel to Sunrise, Fla. For Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers Saturday night.

    The Riders’ home schedule begins June 23 when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News