Stanley Cup Final moves Riders' season opener

The Saskatchewan Roughriders first game of the 2024 CFL season will start earlier than originally scheduled.

In a news release, the team says its first game of the regular season on Saturday (June 8) in Edmonton against the Elks will now start at 2 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

“The shift allows fans to attend or watch the Elks season-opener, as well as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals,” the release said.

The Edmonton Oilers will travel to Sunrise, Fla. For Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers Saturday night.

The Riders’ home schedule begins June 23 when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.