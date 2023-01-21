Star Wars on the prairies; Life-sized TIE Fighter replica pops up in Sask. town
A central Saskatchewan town was turning heads thanks to a life-sized display from the popular Star Wars film series.
Visitors to Watrous, Sask. over the Christmas holidays were witness to a replica TIE Fighter, a spacecraft used by the fictional Galactic Empire.
The craft was displayed in full view of visitors, complete with some festive Christmas decorations outside of the Watrous Home Hardware Building Centre, just off of Manitou Avenue.
The replica was decorated with Christmas lights and other effects for its return to display in December. (Submitted: Derek Bushman)
However, this was not the first time the attraction was on display, according to one of its architects, Derek Bushman.
“Every year for Halloween we do a theme and early last year, in the summertime, we decided to do Star Wars,” Bushman explained.
Derek, and his father Ken, built the Star Wars icon in support of an annual fundraiser for the Watrous Food Bank called “Halloween for Hunger.”
The TIE Fighter marks just the latest project the duo has put together for the event.
“Dad’s kind of the special projects guy around here,” Derek explained.
“In the past we did a Flintstones theme and he built a Flintstones house and a Flintstones car. We did a pirate scene, so we built a pirate ship. It's just been a yearly event for the kids in town.”
The Star Wars staple took around a month to complete with Ken Bushman starting the construction in early September.
“We were trying to figure out like a fixture or like a prop, for the Star Wars theme. I came up with the TIE Fighter, figuring it might be one of the easier ones,” Derek said.
The fighter turned out to be anything but easy, with the circular cockpit giving the craftsmen some issues.
“It was definitely when he was building the middle ball, where the pilot sits. Getting all the angles down was definitely a bit more difficult than the wings, he explained.
“But we used like some pictures, from the internet obviously, to scale it on a computer to get the angles right and then just go from there in the workshop.”
According to Derek Bushman, the cockpit was the most difficult part of construction on the project. (Submitted: Derek Bushman)
To top it all off, the Bushmans were able to get some characters to go along with their prop.
Two members of the popular Star Wars cosplay group “The 501st Legion” showed up for the unveiling on Halloween in an effort to help out with donations to the food bank.
A storm trooper and Jawa pose with the TIE Fighter. Members of the popular Star Wars cosplay group, the 501st Legion, attended the showcase on Halloween to help with fundraising efforts. (Submitted: Derek Bushman)
“People who came over had a chance to get a picture with them [the Legion]. We had a backdrop for them of the Death Star,” Derek explained.
“On the 31st, the kids came right after school, around 3:30 p.m. we let them all in till 5:30 p.m. So we were constantly giving out candy for a couple of hours.”
To help with the immersion, Derek installed some instruments in the cockpit, so the trick or treaters were able to experience a little bit of Star Wars action during their visit.
“We closed the door on the kids, they’d hit the button, and then we’d give them a little bit of a shake throughout, it's like a 30 to 40 second clip of some flying and some lasers going off,” he explained.
“They just thought it was the best thing ever.”
The interior featured buttons, light up panels, and much else that you would expect from an Imperial spacecraft. (Submitted: Derek Bushman)
In the end, the fundraising event collected over $3,000 for the Watrous Food Bank, in addition to the donations from the community garden.
“It spread pretty quick. People loved it. We got some really good comments,” Derek said, regarding the community’s reaction to the project.
“They said we set the bar pretty high for next year.”
For now, the TIE Fighter is in storage, with the likelihood of joining the Bushman’s other creations in Ken’s backyard.
“The pirate ship is in the back, it’s like a play structure now. We did like a farm theme. So he built a barn and that's in the back. He's got a couple of ducks back there, that’s another story. So it's like a little farm back there for himself,” Derek said.
“The props just end up back there as play structures for his grandkids. My kids.”
As for how Derek and his father will top last year’s creation, there’s some inspiration coming from a certain duo of Italian plumbers.
“We’re thinking Super Mario, because that movie’s coming out and it might be cool,” he said.
“Some sort of level that kids can run through, hit the question marks, go through a couple pipes. That’s my idea.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
As health funding deal nears, N.B. premier not expecting feds to offer 'full amount' of provinces' transfer ask
The premier of New Brunswick says it’s “exciting” and “encouraging” the federal government and the provinces are getting closer to a long-term health-care funding deal, but that he's doubtful the premiers will receive the full amount they're asking for.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
Trek of a lifetime: Montreal woman sets new record after reaching South Pole on skis
Not only did Montrealer Caroline Cote make it to the South Pole on her own, she did it faster than any woman on skis before her, shattering the previous record by five days.
Quebec historian obtains photos of salvage operation for Empress of Ireland shipwreck
The two photos that popped up for sale on eBay appeared at first glance to be nothing more than a piece of Quebec maritime nostalgia: men on a wharf in the early 20th century, with a caption reading simply "lighthouse, Gaspe 1910," but historian David Saint-Pierre, who was sent the link by a friend, immediately knew they were something more.
W5: The Informant | How avocado became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Saskatoon
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
-
Court of Appeal for Sask. decides child should not be vaccinated against their will
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has thrown out a ruling that would see a 13-year-old receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite not wanting to get it.
-
Former PPC candidate found guilty of violating public health order during COVID-19 lockdown
A Saskatchewan Provincial Court judge has found former PPC candidate Mark Friesen guilty of violating public health orders (PHO).
Winnipeg
-
'Appeared to be in psychosis': patient becomes violent at Grace Hospital
Winnipeg police are investigating after a patient became violent at Grace Hospital Saturday morning, causing damage, and alarming patients and staff.
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
High-risk sex offender to live in Winnipeg: WPS
Winnipeg police are warning the public about the release of a high-risk sex offender who they say is likely to re-offend.
Calgary
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
-
Medicine Hat swears in new police chief
Medicine Hat's new police chief was sworn in Friday.
-
Lethbridge tent encampment shooter gets 3 years
A man who shot another man at a tent encampment in Lethbridge has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Edmonton
-
Special Sobeys till slows down the checkout experience
A Sobeys in northeast Edmonton has a checkout lane that is backing up with customers on purpose.
-
'It's really going to change BMX': St. Albert to get new BMX training facility
The existing BMX track in St. Albert is getting an upgrade, in part thanks to a grant from the provincial government.
-
Surging Oilers look to add to Canucks' struggles
Connor McDavid continues his march toward the century mark as the visiting Edmonton Oilers look to win their sixth straight game when they visit the Vancouver Canucks in a Pacific Division clash on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Suspect charged with aggravated assault in 'unprovoked attack' of senior in Toronto
A suspect has been formally charged with aggravated assault in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on an elderly woman in downtown Toronto.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
-
Public transit users concerned proposed TTC service cuts will increase safety risks
Public transit users are speaking out against proposed Toronto Transit Commission service cuts that they say could further put riders' safety at risk at a time when violent incidents on subways and streetcars are on the rise.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man killed in head-on crash in Algonquin Provincial Park
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa man is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 60 in Algonquin Provincial Park.
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser struck on Highway 401 near Kingston
An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash on Highway 401.
-
Ottawa man's truck stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during Senators game
An Ottawa man says his vehicle was stolen right out of the Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during a Senators game on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2nd B.C. police officer caught in backcountry avalanche has died in hospital
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
'Homicide in slow motion': Police urged to tackle stalking amid rise of tracking tech
Tracking technology, like AirTags, gives stalkers even more access to already vulnerable women, according to Battered Women's Support Services in Vancouver.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
Montreal
-
Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people
Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.
-
The curious case of the Montreal cone that was paved into a sidewalk
The City of Montreal said the cone paved into the Sherbrooke Street west sidewalk is only temporary as a streetlight will be installed in the near future.
-
Cardinal Ouellet has 'nothing to hide' and denies sexual misconduct allegations
Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies allegations of sexual misconduct made against him in a 2020 complaint by a second woman who accused him of wrongdoing against her.
Vancouver Island
-
Dead herring washing ashore in Parksville baffle beachgoers
Thousands of dead herring have recently been washing up on Parksville beaches, leading residents and visitors to wonder how and why they've been ending up there.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2nd B.C. police officer caught in backcountry avalanche has died in hospital
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
Atlantic
-
Friday snow reports and storm set to arrive Monday for the Maritimes
As of Saturday morning, widespread snow totals of 10 to 25 cm have been reported in Nova Scotia from our latest weather system. Now we're turning our attention to a storm system that will travel from Cape Cod across Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Newfoundland's ambulance strike already affecting patients as winter storm bears down
A paramedic in central Newfoundland says patients are already waiting longer for care after ambulance workers in parts of the province walked off the job Friday.
-
Rural N.S. residents want solutions to frequent temporary emergency room closures
Residents of Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County are calling attention to the issue of frequent, temporary emergency department closures in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
-
Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
As health funding deal nears, N.B. premier not expecting feds to offer 'full amount' of provinces' transfer ask
The premier of New Brunswick says it’s “exciting” and “encouraging” the federal government and the provinces are getting closer to a long-term health-care funding deal, but that he's doubtful the premiers will receive the full amount they're asking for.
Kitchener
-
UGDSB warns parents about elementary students being robbed
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is warning parents after receiving reports that several young students were robbed near a Guelph plaza as they were walking home from school.
-
Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
-
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.