Stefan Rumpel will represent the NDP in the upcoming by-election in Swift Current.

“The Sask. Party’s heartless cuts to our hospitals and classrooms are hurting Saskatchewan People,” Rumpel said, in a release. “This by-election is an opportunity for the people of this constituency to send a clear message that the Sask. Party needs to stop making Saskatchewan people pay the price for their mismanagement.”

Rumpel is a teacher at Swift Current Comprehensive High School. He also served on the Saskatchewan Drama Association board and is the owner and manager of Swift Current Improvisational Theatre.

“Stefan is deeply rooted in his community and is a strong voice for education,” NDP Interim Leader Nicole Sarauer said in a release. “As a teacher Stefan sees the impacts of the Sask. Party’s heartless cuts to our classrooms every day.”

The by-election is scheduled for July 31, 2018.