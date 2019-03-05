

Saskatoon’s Steve Laycock is venturing into uncharted territory playing with a new team at this year’s Tim Horton’s Brier.

After taking Saskatchewan to eight Briers, Laycock is now playing third for Jim Cotter’s Team British Columbia.

The chemistry between Team Cotter and Laycock started long before the start of this season. Laycock has played against Cotter numerous times throughout the years.

“It’s been awesome playing for Team Cotter,” Laycock said. “I knew two things. I knew we would be really talented and I knew we’d have a lot of fun and that part was obvious. We’ve actually gelled really well and we’ve been able to bring a really high level of performance recently.”

“He keeps us loose and (he’s) just a natural fit actually,” Cotter said. “We’re already finishing each other’s sentences out there.”

In recent years, Cotter threw fourth rocks and used his third as the skip. This year he decided to go back to skipping. It was a move Laycock welcomed.

“I wanted to sweep this year, that’s one thing I wanted to do and he wanted to go back to skipping so it was the perfect fit,” Laycock said.

This is also the first time in over a decade that Laycock has curled without the Muyres brothers, Kirk and Dallan.

“I’ve been to the Brier with the Muyres family for the last quite a few Briers and it’s a different group of guys representing a different province. It definitely has a different feel to it,” Laycock said.

With a record of 3-2, Laycock says his team isn’t playing their best, but they are starting to figure out the rocks and the ice.