Steve Vogelsang granted bail after bank robbery charges
Vogelsang, who is 53, is also charged in two bank robberies in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Oct. 19 and 20. (Source: Facebook)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 5:13PM CST
A prominent Winnipeg broadcaster has been granted bail in connection to a number of bank robberies in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
Steve Vogelsang was originally arrested and charged after two bank robberies in Medicine Hat, Alta. Police say he is facing similar charges in Regina and Saskatoon.
Vogelsang is a former news director and sports reporter at CTV Winnipeg and a former journalism instructor at Red River College.
With files from CTV Winnipeg