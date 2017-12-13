

CTV Regina





A prominent Winnipeg broadcaster has been granted bail in connection to a number of bank robberies in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Steve Vogelsang was originally arrested and charged after two bank robberies in Medicine Hat, Alta. Police say he is facing similar charges in Regina and Saskatoon.

Vogelsang is a former news director and sports reporter at CTV Winnipeg and a former journalism instructor at Red River College.

With files from CTV Winnipeg