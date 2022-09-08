Stewart Valley students set to head back to school after fire destroyed building

Stewart Valley students are set to head back to classes after a fire destroyed the town’s school building on Aug. 26.

Students were set to return to classes this week but the division had to implement an emergency plan after the fire.

Chinook School division has now put forth a 2022-23 school year plan for students to head back to classes on Sept. 12.

Success School will open their doors to Stewart Valley students and transportations will be provided. The administration from both schools will work together to create a smooth transition for students and staff.

“Through the division’s consultations and presentation of options, many Stewart Valley families indicated a desire for Chinook to provide a space where the students and staff would remain together as a school,” the school year plan reads.

Stewart Valley staff and students will be able to keep their current classroom configurations and Success School classrooms will also stay the same.

“The generosity and support of Success School staff and students in sharing their school space is greatly appreciated,” the statement read.