Stolen auto leads to drug charges
CTV Regina
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 11:29AM CST
Two men and a woman are facing several drug related charges after Regina Police observed a stolen vehicle on Saturday.
The police found the vehicle at approximately 1:50 p.m., parked at a convenience store on the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East. Three people left the vehicle and entered the store, where they were arrested and charged.
A subsequent search revealed quantities of methamphetines and hydromorphine, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Desmon Joseph Henry, 27, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fail to comply with probation order, and driving while disqualified.
Karri Kean Richelle Budden, 41, will face charges of possession of stolen property, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a scheduled substance and fail to comply.
Travis O’Reilly Milligan, 24, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a scheduled substance.
All three made their first appearances in Provincial Court Monday.