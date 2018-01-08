

CTV Regina





Two men and a woman are facing several drug related charges after Regina Police observed a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

The police found the vehicle at approximately 1:50 p.m., parked at a convenience store on the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East. Three people left the vehicle and entered the store, where they were arrested and charged.

A subsequent search revealed quantities of methamphetines and hydromorphine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Desmon Joseph Henry, 27, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fail to comply with probation order, and driving while disqualified.

Karri Kean Richelle Budden, 41, will face charges of possession of stolen property, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a scheduled substance and fail to comply.

Travis O’Reilly Milligan, 24, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a scheduled substance.

All three made their first appearances in Provincial Court Monday.