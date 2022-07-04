Stolen City of Regina truck involved in accident with serious injuries: Regina police
Stolen City of Regina truck involved in accident with serious injuries: Regina police
A man was seriously injured after a stolen City of Regina truck collided with his vehicle early Saturday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, RPS attempted to stop the City of Regina truck near Arcola Ave. and Victoria Ave. Police said the driver of the truck made no attempt to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed on Victoria Ave. heading east.
RPS said due to safety concerns they stopped pursuing the vehicle.
However, police said moments later the stolen truck was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Victoria Ave. near Embury St.
The driver in the stolen truck fled on foot while police attended to the person in the other vehicle who was seriously hurt, however, the suspect was arrested a short time later.
As a result a 39-year-old man is facing a total of seven charges, including flight from a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop after an accident that results in bodily harm.
The accused will make his first court appearance Monday morning.
