

CTV Regina





The Wascana Flower Shoppe says its black PT Cruiser has been returned after it was reported stolen on Monday.

According to the owner Petra Janssen, customers were calling the store all day Monday to report sightings of the vehicle in the city.

“We want to extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to you all for all your calls, messages, eyes on the street and love!” the shop said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Janssen credits a customer call with bringing the Cruiser back.