Stolen PT Cruiser returned to Wascana Flower Shoppe after client call
The Wascana Flower Shoppe says its black PT Cruiser has been stolen (Supplied)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 10:05AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:27PM CST
The Wascana Flower Shoppe says its black PT Cruiser has been returned after it was reported stolen on Monday.
According to the owner Petra Janssen, customers were calling the store all day Monday to report sightings of the vehicle in the city.
“We want to extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to you all for all your calls, messages, eyes on the street and love!” the shop said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Janssen credits a customer call with bringing the Cruiser back.