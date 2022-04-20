Stolen vehicle colliding with house leads to one arrest

One Regina household had quite the wakeup call Wednesday morning when a vehicle crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Grey Street.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning after the vehicle’s driver had attempted to evade authorities according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS was aware of a stolen, brown Honda Odyssey that was reportedly driving in the area of Pasqua St. and Fifth Avenue.

When officers began to follow the possibly stolen vehicle, it sped away in an attempt to evade police.

The Honda Odyssey was seen several times in the following minutes by RPS, where it reportedly ignored traffic signals without being pursued by police.

A short time later, it was reported the vehicle had crashed into a residence on the 1400 block of Grey Street. The driver allegedly attempted to flee and but was caught by a Canine team.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for injuries she gained from her arrest. She was then transported to police detention and later released on an undertaking to appear in provincial court.

An inoperable firearm was found in the vehicle according to the release by RPS.

The accused is facing one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, one count of Possession of a Weapon for a Purpose Dangerous to Public Peace, as well as several other charges.

Her first court appearance is set for June 2, 2022.