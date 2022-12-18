Stolen vehicle investigation leads to police chase, 1 arrest: Regina police

The discovery of a stolen vehicle led to an early morning pursuit that ended with one arrest, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

An RPS canine unit discovered a recently stolen vehicle in Regina at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. The vehicle was reported stolen on Dec. 16.

Officers pursued the vehicle until spike belts were deployed and flattened the suspect vehicle’s tires, an RPS news release said.

The suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled the scene. He was found by a canine officer and police service dog a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

A 36-year-old Regina man is facing four charges including flight from a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

The accused is set to make his first appearance in Provincial Court on these charges on Feb. 2, 2023.