Stolen vehicle investigation leads to theft, drug trafficking charges: Regina police

Three Regina men are facing numerous charges after an investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) Stolen Auto Unit.

According to a news release, officers found a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of Grey Street on Dec. 30, 2022.

Two suspects were seen walking away from the stolen vehicle. Police arrested one of them without incident while the other fled the scene.

The second suspect was found and arrested on the 600 block of Empress Street, RPS said.

Police found a backpack nearby which contained substances believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and items used in drug trafficking.

After further investigation, RPS arrested and charged a third suspect.

Two 38-year-old men as well as a 39-year-old man, all from Regina, are facing charges including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, as well as possession of a weapon.

All three of the accused made their first appearances in Provincial Court on these charges on Jan. 3.