REGINA -- Two men are facing charges after a stolen vehicle led to the discovery of hydromorphone, fentanyl, amphetamine and cocaine.

On Sunday evening, around 9:40 p.m. police witnessed a vehicle reported as stolen, with a license plate that did not match, but was also reported stolen. The vehicle was speeding down Fifth Avenue.

Police witnessed the vehicle drive northbound, into oncoming traffic in the 600 block of Broad St. The suspect exited the vehicle in the 500 block of Cornwall St.

An officer arrested a man who was walking northbound on Second Avenue near Rose Street.

He identified himself as a 29-year-old man who was wanted by the RCMP. A canine track also led to the man.

The canine also led to a 27-year-old suspect. Both men were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police also discovered hydromorphone, fentanyl, amphetamine and cocaine.

Justin Christopher Dejong, 29, and Scott Edward Andrew Pelletier, 27 are both charged with Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Dejong is also charged with possession of hydromorphone and failing to comply with probation.

Pelletier is also charged with possession of fentanyl, amphetamine and cocaine, dangerous driving and failing to comply with undertaking.

They both appeared in court on Monday.