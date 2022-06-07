Stop feeding the birds in Wascana Park: Sask. ecologist

Summer is just a few short weeks away, and with the changing of seasons, many young animals can now be seen out and about in the green spaces in Regina.

With hundreds of goslings and ducklings roaming around Wascana Park at this time of year, families and park goers are often tempted to feed the little birds.

But Sarah Romuld, the ecologist with the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) warns the public not to do so.

“We treat the animals as they are, they are wild so they know how to naturally forage and feed themselves, we want them to build and maintain that skill, as well we don’t want them to get used to humans,” she said.

“We can also notice there is a lot of degradation to the grounds when you start feeding animals like geese, so they’ll congregate in those areas, trample that spot, extra feces is left behind.”

Wild birds, especially Canadian geese, tend to become more aggressive when they become comfortable around humans.

And while people think they’re doing birds a favour to feed them, it actually threatens their lives.

“It can lead to overcrowding, which can spread disease, as well as just being a danger, for getting them too close to roadways, that one creates a nuisance for traffic but also, they can get hit,” Romuld said.

She also added that bread can actually be a detriment to young birds.

“Because it’s really calorie rich, it actually causes them to grow much quicker than their wings can support. So you can end up having things like angel wing, which is where the last joint of their wing can twist and bend outward, which can even render them flightless.”

So, for those venturing into the park looking to feed wild birds, PCC asks the public to think twice.