Stoughton, Sask. men charged after RCMP seized cocaine, gun, ammo

Two men from Stoughton, Sask. are facing numerous charges after RCMP say they seized cocaine, a gun and ammunition among other items following the search of a residence in the town.

In a news release, police said they searched the home on Aug. 28 and recovered a firearm, two airsoft guns, ammunition, a small amount of cocaine, trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

The two men, 23 and 46 who share the same last name were both charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

The 46-year-old man was also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and the 23-year-old man was charged with breach of a release order.

RCMP said both of the accused appeared in Weyburn Provincial court on Aug. 29.

Stoughton, Sask. is about 145 kilometres southeast of Regina.