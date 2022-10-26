Strange and unusual: Sask.'s favourite Halloween movie according to a Cineplex survey

As ghoulish festivities quickly approach, a recent survey conducted by Cineplex named the strange and unusual “Beetlejuice” as Saskatchewan’s favourite Halloween movie.

“Beetlejuice,” the 1988 fantasy and comedy movie, follows the spirits of a dead couple who are harassed by a family that has moved into their home and then hire a spirit to drive the family out of the house.

Following “Beetlejuice” at the top spot was “The Addams Family.” “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” were tied for third among Saskatchewan respondants, according to the survey.

The overall favourites among the provinces were “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Beetlejuice,” and “Hocus Pocus.”

In Manitoba and New Brunswick, “Hocus Pocus” took top spot as the favourite Halloween movie.

Other favourite films across Canada included “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Alien,” “Scream,” and “IT Chapter One.”

Of those surveyed, 58 per cent enjoy scary movies, with 56 per cent of those watching one to four scary movies before Halloween.

According to those surveyed, 10 per cent of horror buffs watch 15 movies ahead of Halloween.

65 per cent of scary movie lovers like to spend Halloween night watching a scary movie, and of those, 28 per cent are watching alone.